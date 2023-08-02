At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. We’re driving that mission forward through momentum across our business, which requires us to meet our customers and teams wherever they operate.

Over the coming months, we’ll be expanding our footprints in New York City, London, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. These moves will help us keep pace with our growth, support and build out our teams, and deepen our partnerships in each region. Scale is committed to supporting local economies and increasing access to high-quality AI work around the world.

Growth in Four Key Hubs

We now have more than 1,000 employees and are hiring nearly 200 new roles across all areas of the business, from engineering to operations to go-to-market teams. Momentum continues across every part of the company, including our data business, which provides high-quality data services for the world’s leading model builders. We are also expanding our work building and deploying AI applications, work that serves Fortune 500 companies and governments.

Here’s a closer look at our moves:

St. Louis, MO. Our St. Louis AI Center supports the critical geospatial and LLM data needs of the U.S. government and reflects the city’s growth as a defense tech hub built on human expertise and high-quality data. The team will relocate to a larger, modern facility in the city’s Downtown North neighborhood, a growing cluster for geospatial technology firms and the U.S. Government. While the new space expands capabilities, it will house about the same number of team members currently based in St. Louis, around 200, and has the capacity to double. The AI Center is designed to deliver a collaborative environment that enhances the workforce experience and provides a world-class setting for delivering national security outcomes.

London, UK. We’re moving our international headquarters to 2 Pancras Square in King’s Cross, the heart of London’s AI industry and home to many of the world’s top AI labs. The relocation from Soho positions us closer to both customers and London’s world-class AI and data science talent. London anchors our international operations and strengthens our relationships with international public-sector and AI-lab partners. The new office opens November 2025 and will expand our capacity from 30 to 90 seats to support continued growth across our international teams.

Washington, D.C. We are relocating our D.C. office to a larger space in Arlington’s National Landing area, a growing technology and innovation corridor just across the river from the capital. The new location will open in December 2025 and will expand our capacity from 30 to 100 team members. It will enable closer collaboration with our federal and defense partners featuring upgraded collaboration spaces for customer engagements.

New York City, NY. New York is a hub for enterprise AI adoption and innovation across industries, and it is Scale’s largest office outside of our San Francisco headquarters. Our team will move from our Chelsea location to 1 World Trade Center in the Financial District, more than doubling our presence from 120 to 500 team members. The new space will expand capacity for our tri-state workforce and strengthen partnerships with enterprise and AI lab customers. The office opens early 2026.

Building for the Long Term

Each expanded office reflects an investment in Scale’s people and our long-term mission. These new spaces will bring our teams and customers together to develop reliable AI systems that drive real-world impact across industries.

We are continuing to hire across teams and regions. If you are driven to make AI work in the real world, we’d love to hear from you. Check out our open roles here.