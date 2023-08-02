Today on Human in the Loop, Sam Denton, Emily Xue, and Dani Gorman are reviewing predictions the team made 6 months ago and seeing if they came true or not. They end by making some predictions for 2026.

The predictions they made 6 months ago are:

Agents will finally hit production in enterprises within six months.

Work-life balance will improve because people will trust agents to run jobs asynchronously

Enterprises will eventually adopt fully autonomous, long-running agents (with new UX/UI paradigms)

Enterprise AI evaluations will flip from mostly text-based to mostly action-based.

A meaningful chunk of companies will temporarily give up on AI, not because AI fails, but because they chose the wrong use cases.

