The future of artificial intelligence will be shaped by those who build it together. Right now, there is no more important partnership in technology than the one being forged between the United States and the United Kingdom. This transatlantic alliance, strengthened by a historic bilateral technology agreement, is creating a center of gravity for AI innovation, and at Scale AI, we are proud to be at the heart of it.

That is why this week we announced an expanded commitment to the UK, which includes a direct investment of over $52 million (£39 million) and a plan to grow our local team to 200 employees over the next two years.

A reception this week at Lancaster House with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, and US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, underscored the importance of this moment. Our investment is a direct answer to the call from leaders on both sides of the Atlantic for deeper collaboration, and we are committed to being a foundational partner in this mission.

This commitment is a firm belief in the UK's pivotal role in the global AI ecosystem. From its pioneering work in establishing the world's first AI Security Institute to its incredible depth of engineering and research talent, the UK has proven it is a serious leader in this field. We've already seen this firsthand with the talented team members from UK-born Papercup AI, who recently joined Scale.

As Technology Minister Kanishka Narayan recently commented, "This support from Scale AI is a vote of confidence not just in our pull as a global magnet for AI investment, but in the brilliant British AI talent which is making it happen."

The Minister is right—our investment is fundamentally about people. By harnessing Britain's world-class talent, we are building a team that will not only serve the UK but also drive innovation for our partners across Europe and the Middle East.

History shows that when the US and UK combine their strengths, they deliver generational advances. We are at another one of those inflection points, and we are here to help build the next generation of AI, from London, together.



You can read more about our investments here: