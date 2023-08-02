At Scale AI, we believe that reliable AI begins with reliable people. The systems we build, evaluate, or deploy depends on the precision, expertise, and integrity of the contributors who work through Outlier. Their insight drives how frontier models learn, reason, and interact with the world.

Guided by feedback from the people who know Outlier best, we are introducing improvements that make participation smoother, communication clearer, and opportunities more consistent. These updates reflect an ongoing commitment to treating contributors as partners in developing AI that is safe, accountable, and human-centered.

Improving How Contributors Work

We have focused on what contributors told us matters most: reliability, clarity, and access. The experience of contributing on Outlier is now faster, more stable across devices, and easier to navigate. Communication around available projects is clearer, with relevant opportunities surfaced more effectively.

These improvements reduce friction and help contributors focus on meaningful work rather than on logistics or delays. They also make it easier for contributors with specialized expertise, whether in coding, linguistics, or reasoning, to find projects that fit their skills.

A new “What’s New for You” section brings together all announcements and updates in one place. This centralized hub helps contributors stay informed about changes that matter to them. Dark mode has also been added to improve readability and reduce strain during longer sessions.

Recognizing Excellence

Alongside these improvements, we are sharing more about the Oracle Program, which recognizes contributors who consistently deliver high-quality, reliable work. These contributors gain access to priority projects and enhanced support.

The Oracle Program reflects Scale’s continued investment in the people who bring exceptional care and consistency to AI development. It is one step toward building a system that rewards expertise and reliability in transparent and sustainable ways.

Building Toward Long-Term Partnership

Reliable AI systems require sustained collaboration between humans and machines. Contributors are not just supporting AI development; they are shaping its direction. Outlier is designed to make that partnership stronger by ensuring contributors have the information and recognition they need to do impactful work.

From an AI perspective, these investments improve the quality of data and evaluations that determine how models perform in the real world.

These improvements are part of a larger journey to strengthen Scale’s contributor ecosystem. In the months ahead, we will continue to expand the ways contributors can grow and collaborate.

Reliable AI depends on reliable people. Our commitment is to keep investing in both, ensuring that the individuals behind Outlier remain central to how Scale builds systems the world can trust.