The world is buzzing about the potential of artificial intelligence. We've seen groups proclaiming a "$10 Trillion AI Revolution" and comparing its impact to the Industrial Revolution. In the last 6-12 months, we've watched as true Generative AI solutions have begun to move from the lab and into the enterprise.

But if you look closely, you'll see a glaring and persistent problem: a significant gap between the promise of AI and its real-world implementation. A recent MIT report highlighted this issue, finding that a staggering 95% of AI projects are failing. Companies are investing heavily, but they're struggling to unlock tangible value. I've seen this gap firsthand in my own work, and it's the core reason I’m so excited to be joining Scale AI.

The team at Scale are already helping enterprises overcome hurdles to making AI work through a unique combination of technical expertise and operational strength.

The Technical Hurdles: Evaluation and Data

Two major technical barriers prevent enterprises from deploying Reliable AI:

Data: A huge amount of valuable, private data is locked within enterprises. This proprietary data hasn't been seen during the training of foundation models, and unlocking its value is a massive challenge. Scale AI has the proven ability to help enterprises utilize this data and integrate it into their workflows. This is how we move from a generic chatbot to an AI solution that provides real, tangible business value.

Evaluation: Enterprise customers demand transparency and confidence in their AI systems, but they often struggle to fully grasp the complexity of evaluating Large Language Models (LLMs). I've seen this in almost every initial customer conversation, where just getting the foundational evaluation dataset—defining the right queries and criteria—can take a huge amount of time. And it doesn't stop there. Continuous evaluation after initial deployment is the key to building trustworthiness in production AI systems and demonstrating a clear return on investment. While LLMs can perform automatic evaluation, for domain-specific tasks, you need a crucial human-in-the-loop component. Scale AI's deep expertise, built from years of collaboration with all the major foundation model developers and its extensive network of human experts, is the critical ingredient for bootstrapping evaluation datasets and calibrating auto-evaluation to gain customer confidence.

The Operational Reality: From GenAI to Enterprise Workflow

Many enterprise problems require more than just a GenAI solution. The true value of many GenAI applications—especially those focused on data and document understanding—is only realized when the extracted information is fed into downstream machine learning tasks. Answering a query is one thing, but making that answer actionable within an existing business process is another.

Scale AI's operational strength lies in its ability to offer a complete, end-to-end solution. We develop the last-mile traditional ML solutions needed to fully integrate GenAI into enterprise workflows. This allows us to:

Complete the last-mile to business value, offering a full, end-to-end solution that is a key selling point for our customers.

Integrate GenAI solutions directly into existing business processes, making them immediately valuable and not just a standalone experiment.

Deepen customer engagement by providing tangible business outcomes that go far beyond a simple chatbot interface.

Scale's mission is to "develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions," and this mission resonates strongly with my passion and belief in the power of AI to transform our world for the better. I am excited to contribute to a team that isn't just building cool technology, but is dedicated to solving the hard, real-world problems that will ultimately decide the success of this AI revolution.