Software Engineer

Scale SGP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade Generative AI platform that provides APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are seeking an experienced engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in building and scaling our product within a cloud and infrastructure development context. Forward Deployed ML Engineers (FDMLEs) work directly with our customers to build and own robust, production-grade services which directly integrate into their products. This exciting role lies at the intersection of customer delivery and ML engineering, providing you with a wealth of experience and stimulating both sides of your brain. In this role, your daily tasks may include engaging in discussions with customers and understanding their generative AI needs and using platform tools and packages to finetune and iterate on modeling experiments using Large Language Models (LLM) or Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of cloud technologies, specifically Terraform, Kubernetes, and cloud infrastructure deployment practices.
You will:
- Own, plan, and optimize our customer’s Generative AI problems, thereby becoming the ML voice in the room that our customers turn to for solutions
- Understand the tools available for optimizing performance around LLMs and how to most appropriately apply or combine them in different scenarios
- Be analytically rigorous by asking probing questions of the data and results to root out model weaknesses
- Demonstrate strong proficiency for writing, testing, and debugging Python code, capable of solving programming problems such as basic algorithms and data structure manipulations
- Have experience gathering business requirements and translating them into technical solutions
- Meet regularly with customer teams onsite and virtually, collaborating cross-functionally with all teams responsible for their data and ML needs
- Have strong communication skills and the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
- Push production code in multiple development environments, writing and debugging code directly in both our customer’s and Scale’s codebases.
- Deeply understand the AI strategy, goals, and needs of the customers
- Build deep relationships with technical stakeholders at all levels and across all roles, both internally and externally
- Be able and willing to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly
Ideally you’d have:
- Strong engineering background: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background.
- Proficiency in reading and writing in Arabic
- Ability to and interest in traveling to the client site in the Middle East region at least one week each month
- 2+ years of full-time engineering experience post-graduation
- Proven experience scaling products, particularly in hyper-growth startup environments.
- Proficiency in Python and Terraform
- In-depth experience with Kubernetes for container orchestration
- Familiarity with major cloud providers, especially Azure, with a preference for exposure to AWS and GCP
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.