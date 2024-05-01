Software Engineer

Scale SGP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade Generative AI platform that provides APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are seeking an experienced engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in building and scaling our product within a cloud and infrastructure development context. Forward Deployed ML Engineers (FDMLEs) work directly with our customers to build and own robust, production-grade services which directly integrate into their products. This exciting role lies at the intersection of customer delivery and ML engineering, providing you with a wealth of experience and stimulating both sides of your brain. In this role, your daily tasks may include engaging in discussions with customers and understanding their generative AI needs and using platform tools and packages to finetune and iterate on modeling experiments using Large Language Models (LLM) or Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of cloud technologies, specifically Terraform, Kubernetes, and cloud infrastructure deployment practices.

You will:

Ideally you’d have:

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

