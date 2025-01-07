Applied AI Engineer, Enterprise GenAI

The SGP ML team works on the front lines of this AI revolution. We interface directly with clients to build cutting edge products using the arsenal of proprietary research and resources developed at Scale. As an Applied AI Engineer, you’ll work with clients to create ML solutions to satisfy their business needs. Your work will range from building next-generation AI cybersecurity firewalls to creating transformative AI experiences in journalism to applying foundation genomic models making predictions about life-saving drug proteins. Daily data-driven experiments will provide key insights around model strengths and inefficiencies which you’ll use to improve your product’s performance. If you are excited about shaping the future of the modern AI movement, we would love to hear from you!

AI is becoming vitally important in every function of our society. At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the usage of frontier data and models by building complex agents for enterprises around the world through our Scale Generative Platform (SGP).

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

