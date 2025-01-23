Software Engineer (Product), International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Software Engineer (Product), you’ll work to turn prototypes into scalable, generalized AI applications that can serve public sector clients across the world and build the tooling that will enable our operations teams to efficiently create high-quality data for AI models.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Build and maintain full stack web applications using modern frameworks and technologies

Leverage database systems to manage and query data efficiently

Deploy and manage infrastructure on cloud service environments for scalability and reliability

Contribute to horizontal platform features which will be used across different client use cases

Work cross-functionally with design, product, and data teams to create robust applications

Ideally you’d have:

A strong engineering background, with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related quantitative field (or equivalent practical experience)

3+ years of post-graduation, full-stack engineering experience with demonstrated proficiency in React (required), Python, Node, Next.js, TypeScript/JavaScript, MongoDB, or similar

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, databases and object-oriented programming

Nice to haves:

Previous experience working at a startup or in a forward-deployed role

Experience deploying infrastructure on cloud service providers

Experience building user interfaces and applications that leverage AI models