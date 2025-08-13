Engineering Manager, International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications move from prototype to production, we are investing heavily in the core platform that enables this scale.

We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our Engineering efforts Internationally to power custom applications we build for our public sector clients.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery.

Design, build, and optimize backend services for advanced AI-driven applications, focusing on AI agents, evaluation tooling, and automation.

Comfortable working cross functionally, whether that be internal or external customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Build features end-to-end, system design, debugging and testing

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Inspire and mentor engineers.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences







Ideally you’d have:

At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2 years of experience managing back engineers is preferred

Proven success in leading, managing, and developing high-performing Engineering teams

Expertise in identifying product engagement patterns and trends for large scale consumer products

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions

Excellent problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team