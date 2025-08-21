Forward Deployed Engineer, Enterprise Application

About Scale AI Scale GP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade AI platform providing APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are looking for a frontend-focused full-stack engineer to help build AI-powered applications that redefine enterprise workflows and push the boundaries of interactive AI. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working on a diverse set of projects, and has a passion for crafting high-quality, intuitive user experiences. At Scale, you'll work on a mix of cutting-edge customer-facing AI applications and internal SaaS products. Our engineering team powers projects like TIME’s Person of the Year AI experience (see it in action), where our AI technology helped shape one of the most iconic features in media. You'll also contribute to Scale’s GenAI Platform (SGP), a robust system that enables businesses to build and deploy AI agents at scale. Whether it’s developing interactive AI assistants, enterprise-grade web applications, or refining our core SaaS platform, you’ll play a crucial role in shaping how AI integrates into real-world applications. About Our FDE Team Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. We aim to make producing and delivering high-quality data seamless and efficient for operators and customers. Our Team is building customer and operator-specific infrastructure to provide high-quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model-building organizations in the space, including the top AI research labs and government agencies. Join us in shaping the future of Artificial General Intelligence. As a Forward Deployed Engineer, you'll be at the forefront of providing the critical data infrastructure that powers the most advanced AI models, directly influencing how humanity interacts with AI. You will work with the world’s leading AI companies and government agencies to solve their most complex AI data-related problems. Responsibilities: Drive Impact: Directly contribute to the advancement of AI by delivering critical data solutions for leading AI innovators and government agencies.

Customer Collaboration: Interact daily with our technical customers, understanding their unique challenges and translating them into impactful solutions.

End-to-End Development: Design, build, and deploy features across the entire stack, from front-end interfaces to back-end systems and infrastructure.

Rapid Experimentation: Deliver high-quality experiments quickly, iterating quickly to meet customer needs and drive innovation.

Strategic Influence: Play a key role in shaping our engineering culture, values, and processes, contributing to the growth of our team and the evolution of our product.

Diverse Projects: Engage in a dynamic mix of designing and deploying cutting-edge data solutions, collaborating with leading AI researchers, and directly influencing the product roadmap. You'll work on everything from large-scale system architecture to customer-facing front-end application design.

Leadership Growth: This role offers a unique opportunity to lead critical projects, shape our engineering culture, and accelerate your career growth in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI. You'll be positioned to become a future leader in a company defining the next era of technology. Requirements: At least 2 years of relevant experience is preferred

Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.

Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.

Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City. Preferred Qualifications: Experience with large-scale data processing and distributed systems.

Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts.

Experience working directly with enterprise customers.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco and New York, is: $156,000 - $235,000 USD

PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants. About Us: At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications. We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information. We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision. PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $156,000 — $235,000 USD