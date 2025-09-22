Technical Advisor Intern - GenAI (Winter/Spring 2026)

About the Program
The Scale AI Technical Advisor Internship is a summer semester opportunity designed for university students, ideally with experience in competitive coding, mathematics, and STEM disciplines. Interns immerse themselves in real-world projects that push the boundaries of generative AI, gaining firsthand exposure to cutting-edge research and technology. Throughout the program, you’ll have the freedom to work flexibly around your academic schedule, the chance to connect directly with AI experts, and the support of a team that values your contributions and professional growth.
What You'll Do
- Contribute to Cutting-Edge AI Projects: Work on initiatives aimed at advancing AI capabilities—such as training models for complex reasoning tasks or identifying model failure modes. You’ll gain exposure to state-of-the-art technologies and research, enhancing your technical expertise.
- Join Focus Groups: Participate in bi-weekly sessions where you’ll exchange insights, discuss evolving AI techniques, and learn from experienced researchers. This forum encourages deep exploration of topics and helps you develop critical thinking and communication skills.
- Engage in Team-Based Projects: Collaborate with small groups of interns on creative challenges—ranging from drafting blog-style content to conceptualizing innovative AI solutions. By working closely with peers, you’ll refine your teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving abilities.
- Work Independently & Flexibly: Set your own working hours, ensuring you can prioritize your academic life while still making meaningful progress. The environment is structured to accommodate your schedule without compromising the quality of your contributions.
Who Should Apply
- Academic Background: Enrolled students in computer science, mathematics, engineering, or a related STEM field.
- Technical Skills: Demonstrated coding proficiency, strong analytical abilities, or experience with competitive math or programming competitions.
- Mindset: Curious, self-motivated, and eager to learn, contribute, and collaborate with like-minded peers and industry experts.
Why Join Us?
- Real-World Impact: Your work will have tangible influence on the direction of AI capabilities, giving you a sense of purpose and involvement that goes beyond typical internship work.
- Professional Growth & Networking: Connect one-on-one with AI professionals, build relationships with fellow interns, and expand your industry network.
- Optional In-Person Meetups: Opt to join occasional regional gatherings to meet peers and Scale AI personnel face-to-face. These events provide opportunities for more personal interactions, fostering deeper connections and insights that complement your remote work.
- Pathways to the Future: Exceptional interns may be invited to continue working with Scale AI. Alumni networks and ongoing support keep doors open for future collaborations and career advancement.
- Compensation & Flexibility: $50/hour; 5-20 hours a week, and fully remote (within the U.S.)
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.