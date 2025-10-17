Medical Fellow - Human Frontier Collective

PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote contract opportunity, with an estimated duration of 6 months with the opportunity to be extended. To be eligible, you must have authorization to work in the country you reside in.
About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) Fellowship brings together top researchers and domain experts to collaborate on high-impact work that are shaping the future of AI. As an HFC Fellow, you’ll apply your academic and professional expertise to help design, evaluate, and interpret advanced generative AI systems—while gaining exposure to cutting-edge research and working alongside an interdisciplinary network of leading thinkers.
What You'll Do
- Collaborative Work: Get invited to engage in high-impact projects with our partnered AI labs and platforms. Design complex clinical scenarios, evaluate model decision-making for safety and accuracy, and shape reasoning frameworks through structured, example-driven feedback.
- Join the HFC Community: Beyond the work, you’ll become part of a supportive, interdisciplinary network of innovators and thought leaders committed to advancing frontier AI across domains.
- Contribute to Research Publications: Collaborate with Scale’s research team to co-author technical reports and research papers—boosting your academic visibility and professional recognition.
Who Should Apply
- Education: Medical degree required (MD, DO) with board certification; open to residents, practicing clinicians, or those with extensive clinical experience.
- Specialties: Internal medicine, emergency medicine, radiology, surgery, psychiatry, and related fields.
- Skills: Strong clinical reasoning and writing skills, with the ability to assess complex, nuanced, or edge-case scenarios.
- Professional Mindset: Detail-oriented, innovative thinker with a passion for financial technology and a commitment to collaboration. Prior experience with AI is not required, but a plus.
Why Join the HFC?
- Advance Medical AI Solutions: Apply your clinical expertise to tackle complex, real-world healthcare challenges where your judgment shapes advanced AI reasoning and patient care decisions.
- Professional Development: High-impact medical experts expand their influence through review projects, advisory roles, and research—while deepening their AI expertise, enhancing clinical reasoning skills, and gaining hands-on experience with cutting-edge healthcare AI technologies.
- Join a Top-Tier Network: Collaborate with a global network of academics and experts to advance responsible AI through impactful, flexible research and training. 80% of our members come from leading institutions.
- Flexible Schedule: Set your own schedule, with flexible 10–40 hour weeks that fit around your life and other commitments.
- Competitive Pay: $80–$100/hr, depending on the projects.
Application Process
- Apply: We review applications on a rolling basis.
- Complete a Challenge: Selected candidates will undertake a brief task designed to reflect HFC work and evaluate their domain expertise.
- Interview: Candidates will meet with the HFC team to discuss their research experience, professional background, and alignment with our mission to advance human-centered AI.
- Join the Collective: Successful candidates will receive an invitation to join the Human Frontier Collective Fellowship.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.