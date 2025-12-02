Technical Recruiter (Contract)

About Scale

Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. To build the best models, you need the best data—and Scale delivers exactly that. Our Generative AI Platform uses enterprise data to safely customize powerful foundation models, unlocking AI value across industries. The Scale Data Engine provides end-to-end capabilities for data collection, curation, annotation, model evaluation, safety, and optimization.

We power many of the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative systems through world-class RLHF, data generation, evaluation, and alignment. Leading technology companies (Microsoft, Meta), enterprises (Fox, Accenture), AI innovators (OpenAI, Cohere), and U.S. Government agencies (U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force) trust Scale to deliver the mission-critical data and infrastructure behind their AI initiatives.

The Role

As Scale continues rapid growth, our Recruiting team is essential to achieving our ambitious technical hiring goals. We’re seeking a skilled Technical Recruiter to partner closely with our Engineering and AI organizations, hiring world-class Software Engineers, Applied AI Engineers, and Machine Learning Research Engineers.

This is a high-impact role where you will shape hiring strategy, build diverse talent pipelines, and deliver an exceptional candidate experience that reflects Scale’s values of excellence, velocity, and innovation.

What You’ll Do

Partner strategically with Engineering and AI leaders to deeply understand their organizations, priorities, and talent needs.

Own full-cycle recruiting—from sourcing and outreach to offer negotiation and closing.

Build strong, trusted relationships with hiring managers and cross-functional partners.

Use data, pipelines, and market insights to influence decisions and continually optimize recruiting processes.

Collaborate closely with sourcers and recruiting coordinators to deliver a transparent, consistent, and candidate-first interview experience.

Champion inclusive and equitable hiring practices to help build diverse, high-performing teams.

Advise hiring teams on interview best practices, talent market trends, and competitive positioning.

Serve as a thoughtful problem-solver and trusted coach to candidates and hiring leaders throughout the hiring process.

What We’re Looking For

4+ years of full-cycle recruiting experience in high-growth or highly technical environments.

Proven success hiring software engineering, AI/ML, and/or product talent.

Strong analytical capability—comfortable using data and insights to influence leaders and drive decisions.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills; able to clearly distill complex information.

Skilled negotiator with strong knowledge of today’s technical talent market.

Excellent organizational and stakeholder-management skills, including experience partnering with Director-level and above.

Location

This role is based in our San Francisco office, with an in-office expectation of 3 days per week. An annual remote allowance is provided. This is a contract position $75-85 per hour + OT + Benefits offered.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.