Visiting Researcher

Scale AI invites applications for a Visiting Student position with a strong interest in Machine Learning in the Healthcare Domain. This is an exciting opportunity for a talented student to contribute to cutting-edge research and development alongside Scale AI's engineering and research teams.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Computer Science, Bioinformatics, or a closely related field, and a proven track record of innovative research in Machine Learning and its Applications in Healthcare Domain.

Responsibilities

The Visiting Student will work closely with a mentor on a focused research or engineering project. Responsibilities may include:

Research & Development Support: Assist in developing and implementing ML models for healthcare applications. This may involve data preprocessing, feature engineering, model training, and rigorous evaluation.

Project Focus Areas: Contribute to projects within key research areas such as:

Contribute to projects within key research areas such as: Applying Natural Language Processing (NLP) , Multi-modal AI , or Large Language Models (LLMs) to patient data, clinical notes, or medical chatbots to improve safety and factual accuracy.

Developing predictive models using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) or non-clinical data to forecast health behaviors and outcomes (e.g., medication adherence, disease progression).

Investigating methods to address bias and fairness in AI algorithms used in clinical settings.

Collaboration: Actively participate in team meetings, present progress updates, and engage in collaborative research and development with Scale AI engineers and researchers.

Required Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Ph.D. or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Biostatistics, Biomedical Informatics, or a closely related quantitative field.

principles and algorithms. Experience with relevant programming languages ( Python ) and ML frameworks (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow).

Demonstrated interest or experience in Healthcare or Biomedical applications, particularly involving clinical data (e.g., EHRs, medical images, genomics).

or applications, particularly involving clinical data (e.g., EHRs, medical images, genomics). Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.