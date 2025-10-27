Visiting Researcher

Scale AI invites applications for a Visiting Student position with a strong interest in Machine Learning in the Healthcare Domain. This is an exciting opportunity for a talented student to contribute to cutting-edge research and development alongside Scale AI's engineering and research teams.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Computer Science, Bioinformatics, or a closely related field, and a proven track record of innovative research in Machine Learning and its Applications in Healthcare Domain.
Responsibilities
The Visiting Student will work closely with a mentor on a focused research or engineering project. Responsibilities may include:
- Research & Development Support: Assist in developing and implementing ML models for healthcare applications. This may involve data preprocessing, feature engineering, model training, and rigorous evaluation.
- Project Focus Areas: Contribute to projects within key research areas such as:
- Applying Natural Language Processing (NLP), Multi-modal AI, or Large Language Models (LLMs) to patient data, clinical notes, or medical chatbots to improve safety and factual accuracy.
- Developing predictive models using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) or non-clinical data to forecast health behaviors and outcomes (e.g., medication adherence, disease progression).
- Investigating methods to address bias and fairness in AI algorithms used in clinical settings.
- Collaboration: Actively participate in team meetings, present progress updates, and engage in collaborative research and development with Scale AI engineers and researchers.
Required Qualifications
- Currently pursuing a Ph.D. or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Biostatistics, Biomedical Informatics, or a closely related quantitative field.
- Strong foundational knowledge of Machine Learning principles and algorithms.
- Experience with relevant programming languages (Python) and ML frameworks (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow).
- Demonstrated interest or experience in Healthcare or Biomedical applications, particularly involving clinical data (e.g., EHRs, medical images, genomics).
- Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.
