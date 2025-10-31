Staff Machine Learning Research Engineer, Agent Post-training - Enterprise GenAI

AI is becoming vitally important in every function of our society. At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 9 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent investment from Meta, we are doubling down on building out state of the art post-training algorithms to reach the performance necessary for complex agents in enterprises around the world.

The Enterprise ML Research Lab works on the front lines of this AI revolution. We are working on an arsenal of proprietary research, tools, and resources that serve all of our enterprise clients. As a Staff Agent Post-Training MLRE, you will build out our next-gen Agent RL training platform. You’ll build out the platform that will train best-in-class Agents that achieve state of the art results on real enterprise use-cases.

You’ll integrate cutting edge research into our training stack, enabling MLREs on the Enterprise AI team to deploy use-cases ranging from next-generation AI cybersecurity firewall LLMs to training foundation healthtech search models. If you are excited about shaping the future of the modern GenAI movement, we would love to hear from you!

You will:

Train state of the art models, developed both internally and from the community, to deploy to our enterprise customers.

Research cutting edge algorithms to integrate directly into our training stack.

Design solutions that enable complex multi-agent systems to directly learn from both process + outcome based rewards.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of LLM training in a production environment

Experience with post-training methods like RLHF/RLVR and related algorithms like PPO/GRPO etc.

Publications in top conferences such as NEURIPS, ICLR, or ICML within the last two years

PhD or Masters in Computer Science or a related field

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $180,600 — $315,000 USD