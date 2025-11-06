Director, Strategic Finance

Scale is looking for an experienced leader to lead our Finance team. This role will be instrumental in setting strategy, financial plans, and operating rigor as we accelerate the adoption of AI across many industries.

We are looking for a leader to build out best in class finance processes as the company matures. You will be responsible for owning the company’s long range plan,

for preparing presentations and reports for senior management, the board of directors, and other stakeholders, and for partnering closely with Scale’s leaders (C-Suite) on real-time high-priority business issues and critical decisions across Scale. The ideal candidate will not only have the business acumen and technical skills to support their recommendations, but also strong interpersonal skills to manage internal and external stakeholders. In this role you will have a front row seat to help build our AI business. We hope you'll join us!

You will:

Develop and execute financial strategies to support Scale growth objectives, including capital raising, strategic and financial planning, and budgeting

Create internal executive reporting including close, financial reporting, board, investor reporting and other management presentations

Be a thought partner to all business leaders and help resolve competing business priorities and determine proper investment allocation by department and Business Unit

Lead the preparation of financial analysis, business insights and presentation materials for regular financial and business updates to the leadership team

Lead, grow and develop a team of high performing finance professionals

Partner with accounting to support month-end close, flux review processes, and deliver high-quality financial reporting

Own and create financial models, including forecasting, budgeting, and cash burn analysis. Determine the appropriate processes, methodologies, variables, and modeling techniques to develop and deliver forecasts. Develop reports and monitor metrics for forecasting

Design, automate, and optimize flexible finance processes to meet the needs of a dynamic and fast-growing business environment

Partner with cross-functional teams to develop and prioritize strategic initiatives that drive revenue growth, cost optimization, and operational efficiency

Own, refine financial systems roadmap in partnership with our Business Transformation team

Ideally you'd have:

Minimum of 4+ years of financial analysis experience working directly in Corporate Finance and Strategic Finance

Minimum of 4 years working in Investment Banking, Private Equity, Hedge Funds or Growth Equity Funds

Deep understanding of B2B SaaS businesses, scaling a technology business

Experience improving and streamlining processes, and developing solutions to operational inefficiencies

Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to manage and manipulate large data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement

Strong knowledge of Google Suite, MS Office; expert Excel modeling skills and Salesforce

Strong executive presence and interpersonal skills; ability to lead discussions with the Executive Team

Demonstrated ability to lead and grow a high functioning Finance team and deliver quality results as a team leader

Demonstrated ability to build outstanding and effective relationships with cross-functional teams

Experience with financial systems (e.g. Anaplan, Adaptive Insights)

Nice to haves:

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Finance

IPO experience a plus

Experience in SQL and Business Intelligence tools a plus

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $235,200 — $294,000 USD