Director, Strategic Finance

Scale is looking for an experienced leader to lead our Finance team. This role will be instrumental in setting strategy, financial plans, and operating rigor as we accelerate the adoption of AI across many industries.
We are looking for a leader to build out best in class finance processes as the company matures. You will be responsible for owning the company’s long range plan,
for preparing presentations and reports for senior management, the board of directors, and other stakeholders, and for partnering closely with Scale’s leaders (C-Suite) on real-time high-priority business issues and critical decisions across Scale. The ideal candidate will not only have the business acumen and technical skills to support their recommendations, but also strong interpersonal skills to manage internal and external stakeholders. In this role you will have a front row seat to help build our AI business. We hope you'll join us!
You will:
- Develop and execute financial strategies to support Scale growth objectives, including capital raising, strategic and financial planning, and budgeting
- Create internal executive reporting including close, financial reporting, board, investor reporting and other management presentations
- Be a thought partner to all business leaders and help resolve competing business priorities and determine proper investment allocation by department and Business Unit
- Lead the preparation of financial analysis, business insights and presentation materials for regular financial and business updates to the leadership team
- Lead, grow and develop a team of high performing finance professionals
- Partner with accounting to support month-end close, flux review processes, and deliver high-quality financial reporting
- Own and create financial models, including forecasting, budgeting, and cash burn analysis. Determine the appropriate processes, methodologies, variables, and modeling techniques to develop and deliver forecasts. Develop reports and monitor metrics for forecasting
- Design, automate, and optimize flexible finance processes to meet the needs of a dynamic and fast-growing business environment
- Partner with cross-functional teams to develop and prioritize strategic initiatives that drive revenue growth, cost optimization, and operational efficiency
- Own, refine financial systems roadmap in partnership with our Business Transformation team
Ideally you'd have:
- Minimum of 4+ years of financial analysis experience working directly in Corporate Finance and Strategic Finance
- Minimum of 4 years working in Investment Banking, Private Equity, Hedge Funds or Growth Equity Funds
- Deep understanding of B2B SaaS businesses, scaling a technology business
- Experience improving and streamlining processes, and developing solutions to operational inefficiencies
- Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to manage and manipulate large data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement
- Strong knowledge of Google Suite, MS Office; expert Excel modeling skills and Salesforce
- Strong executive presence and interpersonal skills; ability to lead discussions with the Executive Team
- Demonstrated ability to lead and grow a high functioning Finance team and deliver quality results as a team leader
- Demonstrated ability to build outstanding and effective relationships with cross-functional teams
- Experience with financial systems (e.g. Anaplan, Adaptive Insights)
Nice to haves:
- A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Finance
- IPO experience a plus
- Experience in SQL and Business Intelligence tools a plus
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.