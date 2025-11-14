Strategic Finance Manager

We are building out the Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions for Scale. The Finance team drives strategic, financial, and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team to make critical decisions across Scale.

The Finance team is responsible for owning the company’s budget, driving quarterly and annual planning processes, allocating the company’s resources efficiently, and performing financial analyses to drive key decisions. In this role, you will have a unique opportunity to work closely

Finance leadership across a variety of strategic initiatives and cross functional finance workstreams. The ideal candidate will have strong technical skills to support recommendations coupled with strong interpersonal skills to manage various stakeholders. We hope you'll join us!

You will:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to evaluate business cases and financial impact of strategic initiatives.

Help prepare board and investor presentation materials, and executive summaries on financial performance and outlook.

Monitor key performance indicators, financial metrics, and cash flow performance

Spearhead the long-range planning process in partnership with the business unit finance teams and other key stakeholders.

Ideally, you'd have:

3-4 years of financial analysis experience working directly in a Corporate Finance, Strategic Finance

years of financial analysis experience working directly in a Corporate Finance, Strategic Finance 1-2 years of investment banking experience

years of investment banking experience Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to manage and manipulate large data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement

Strong knowledge of Google Suite, and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint); expert Excel modeling skills

Nice to haves:

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in finance or accounting

Experience in SQL and Business Intelligence tools a plus

Experience with Anaplan and/or Adaptive Insights a plus

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $147,000 — $183,750 USD