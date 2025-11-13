Senior Software Engineer, Billing Platform

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Billing Team

We’re looking for entrepreneurial Software Engineers to join our Billing Platform team. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to drive the revenue tracking and billing system for our Generative AI products. You’ll be deeply involved in building flexible, new systems to support customer billing use cases, implementing complex billing partitioning schemes based on dynamic criteria, and/or improving customer invoice generation and balance visibility. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.



The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution of outcomes, doing what it takes to hit them incl coding, talking to customers, defining requirements, etc. We strongly believe the best engineers own outcomes and deeply understand customer problems.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and operate flexible and accurate financial systems

Work across backend, frontend, and accounting-related systems

Deliver at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Provide critical input in the Billing team’s roadmap and technical direction

Work closely with cross-functional partners like finance, product, software engineers, and operations to identify opportunities for business impact, understand, refine and prioritize requirements for billing schemes and financial infrastructure.

Requirements:

5+ years of software engineering experience, ideally in high-growth, product-focused environments

Proven track record of shipping production systems at scale

Drive reliability and performance across critical infrastructure systems, ensuring our platforms scale predictably and operate with high availability.

Strong technical depth in one or more areas: front-end frameworks, distributed systems, data infrastructure, or developer tooling

Experience working across the stack, ideally with React, TypeScript, Node.js, Python, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and/or Temporal

Strong product sense and ability to translate ambiguous problems into technical solutions

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-ownership environment with a bias toward execution

Excited to join a dynamic hybrid team based in San Francisco or New York City

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $235,000 USD