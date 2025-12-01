Robotics Technician

Scale’s Robotics business is rapidly expanding, supporting customers building physical AI. This position will be a key contributor in working to build out Scale’s data factory in Mexico and in supporting robotics data collection. This is a first of its kind role at Scale and you will have the opportunity to advance Scale’s robotics offerings.
You will:
- Partner with cross-functional stakeholders to bring up new robots and productionize the maintenance of robots and collection hardware.
- Play a critical role in supporting the day-to-day operations of the factory by bringing up and maintaining robots and collection hardware.
- Provide technical support for data collection operations.
- Manage physical inventory, maintain equipment, and coordinate logistics.
- Become a subject matter expert on all capabilities of the robotics platforms deployed in the factory.
- Develop technical domain expertise in areas of 2D and 3D imaging and annotation, multi-sensor fusion and calibration, GPS/INS navigation systems, computer vision, and other autonomy-adjacent concepts.
You have:
- Academic (Bachelors/Licenciatura) or industry experience - Engineering background - preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields.
- 2+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java and/or other scripting languages.
- 1-3 years of experience in hardware labs or a manufacturing environment.
- Experience managing risk and operating robots safely.
- Strong project management and interpersonal skills, high attention to detail, and a strong sense of ownership.
- High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations.
Nice to have:
- Hands-on experience in Robotics, AI, and/or Computer Vision.
- Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy.
- Experience building and/or maintaining lab networks and data pipelines.
- Experience running large-scale data collection and controlled experiments
- Experience building out facilities.
- Experience in logistics.
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
