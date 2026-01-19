Strategist, Saudi Arabia

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Building custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens and government employees Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs Upskilling and AI advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Strategist, you’ll be responsible for growing the International Public Sector business unit and partnering with technical stakeholders to identify and win major opportunities in the public sector and selected accounts across the GCC. You will develop and execute on a go to market strategy for customer acquisition, navigating a dynamic and often unstructured environment to make impactful decisions. This is a technical role that requires the following:

A deep interest in AI and data and the ability to articulate technical concepts in simple, precise language

Experience successfully navigating and partnering with governments and senior stakeholders across the GCC

Working cross-functionally with Scale Leadership, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Operations, and Compliance to ensure customer success

An ability to earn trust and develop close relationships with key decision-makers and influencers within accounts

An ability to uncover business challenges, shape and scope how AI can address these challenges, and build business cases to show the impact and value of Scale’s offerings

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Work closely with Scale Leadership, Head of EMEA, Engagement Management, Account Executives and the EMEA Strategy team on overall GTM strategy across the region

Work with potential clients to identify impactful AI solutions and shape and scope their high level vision for AI

Demonstrate the value and impact associated with each AI application

Navigate complicated organizations, developing relationships, and answering client questions to qualify an identified opportunity to a signed deal

Build trust and credibility with clients, acting as a reliable AI advisor beyond the core operating capacity of projects

Specific responsibilities include:

Customer Communications



Relationship Management



AI analysis and thought leadership



Financial modeling and commercial literacy



Pitch deck and proposal development



AI workshop design and execution



Creating demos of potential AI solutions using tools like Replit or Lovable



Measuring and communicating the impact and value of AI applications

Ideally, you’d have:

5+ years of public sector sales or consulting experience, and/or sales experience in complex environments

A track record of personally shaping and closing $500K to $5M+ deals for complex solutions for public sector accounts

Experience in building GTM strategies to effectively scale growth

Experience in partnering with both business and technical stakeholders to identify challenges and formulating solutions to address them

Passion for what you do and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box

Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels

Experience creating, developing, and communicating executive-level materials

Written and spoken fluency in Arabic required

Nice to haves:

Experience selling AI products or services





