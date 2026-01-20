Scale AI accelerates AI development by providing high-quality training data and infrastructure. We work with leading organizations to solve complex problems, enabling them to build transformative AI models. Join our team to shape the future of AI and push the boundaries of innovation.

We are looking for a versatile Senior Motion Designer to join the Brand Studio at Scale AI. This is an exciting opportunity to help evolve Scale's brand, creating dynamic visual narratives for brand storytelling, translating creative direction into animated content and videos across a wide range of initiatives, including marketing campaigns, events, creative content development, and cross-functional collaborations. The ideal candidate is scrappy, thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, is willing to experiment, and has exceptionally strong design fundamentals.

You will:

Lead the end-to-end production of high-fidelity motion graphics, from initial concept to final rendering and delivery Experimental R&D: Dedicate time to research and development of new design concepts, experimenting with emerging motion trends and technologies to keep the brand at the forefront of the AI industry

Dedicate time to research and development of new design concepts, experimenting with emerging motion trends and technologies to keep the brand at the forefront of the AI industry Process Innovation: Develop and optimize motion workflows, including the integration of generative AI tools to improve team efficiency and output quality

Develop and optimize motion workflows, including the integration of generative AI tools to improve team efficiency and output quality Design Excellence: Apply a high degree of taste and rigorous design fundamentals to all experimental work, ensuring that even the most "scrappy" or innovative explorations maintain brand integrity

Apply a high degree of taste and rigorous design fundamentals to all experimental work, ensuring that even the most "scrappy" or innovative explorations maintain brand integrity Narrative Storytelling: Translate complex technical data and AI concepts into compelling visual narratives that resonate with both developer communities and executive stakeholders

Ideally you'd have:

Exceptional command of typography, color theory, and composition Adaptability: Proven ability to thrive in "scrappy" and ambiguous environments, managing rapid-fire R&D alongside long-term strategic projects

Proven ability to thrive in "scrappy" and ambiguous environments, managing rapid-fire R&D alongside long-term strategic projects Collaborative Spirit: Experience working in multidisciplinary teams and a track record of fostering a culture of continuous learning and mentorship

Nice to haves:

Experience in node based motion software such as TouchDesigner, Cavalry

3D software experience - Cinema 4D, Blender, or Houdini

Generative AI tooling - Kling, Runway, Midjourney, Flora, Krea, etc.

Background in creative production

Experience working with global teams and managing remote collaborations

Why Join Scale AI?

Work on cutting-edge AI projects that shape the future of technology

Join a talented, collaborative team that values creativity and innovation

Competitive compensation and benefits

How to Apply

If you are excited about contributing to the future of AI and believe you have the skills and experience to excel as a Senior Motion Designer at Scale AI, we’d love to hear from you! Apply today with your resume and a brief cover letter.

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $127,600 — $159,500 USD