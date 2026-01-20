Scale AI accelerates AI development by providing high-quality training data and infrastructure. We work with leading organizations to solve complex problems, enabling them to build transformative AI models. Join our team to shape the future of AI and push the boundaries of innovation.
We are looking for a versatile Senior Motion Designer to join the Brand Studio at Scale AI. This is an exciting opportunity to help evolve Scale's brand, creating dynamic visual narratives for brand storytelling, translating creative direction into animated content and videos across a wide range of initiatives, including marketing campaigns, events, creative content development, and cross-functional collaborations. The ideal candidate is scrappy, thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, is willing to experiment, and has exceptionally strong design fundamentals.
You will:
- Creative Execution: Lead the end-to-end production of high-fidelity motion graphics, from initial concept to final rendering and delivery
- Experimental R&D: Dedicate time to research and development of new design concepts, experimenting with emerging motion trends and technologies to keep the brand at the forefront of the AI industry
- Process Innovation: Develop and optimize motion workflows, including the integration of generative AI tools to improve team efficiency and output quality
- Design Excellence: Apply a high degree of taste and rigorous design fundamentals to all experimental work, ensuring that even the most "scrappy" or innovative explorations maintain brand integrity
- Narrative Storytelling: Translate complex technical data and AI concepts into compelling visual narratives that resonate with both developer communities and executive stakeholders
Ideally you'd have:
- Experience: 5+ years of professional experience in motion design or creative production, ideally within a high-growth technology company, world-class agency, or culturally-defining brand
- Design Fundamentals: Exceptional command of typography, color theory, and composition
- Adaptability: Proven ability to thrive in "scrappy" and ambiguous environments, managing rapid-fire R&D alongside long-term strategic projects
- Collaborative Spirit: Experience working in multidisciplinary teams and a track record of fostering a culture of continuous learning and mentorship
Nice to haves:
- Experience in node based motion software such as TouchDesigner, Cavalry
- 3D software experience - Cinema 4D, Blender, or Houdini
- Generative AI tooling - Kling, Runway, Midjourney, Flora, Krea, etc.
- Background in creative production
- Experience working with global teams and managing remote collaborations
Why Join Scale AI?
- Work on cutting-edge AI projects that shape the future of technology
- Join a talented, collaborative team that values creativity and innovation
- Competitive compensation and benefits
How to Apply
If you are excited about contributing to the future of AI and believe you have the skills and experience to excel as a Senior Motion Designer at Scale AI, we’d love to hear from you! Apply today with your resume and a brief cover letter.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
