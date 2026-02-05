Security Engineer, Infrastructure & Security

Scale is a vital part of bringing AI-enabled technologies to the world, from autonomous driving to drones, robots, and large language models. For example, Scale works with the world's top self-driving car and robotics ML teams as well as the largest companies in the generative AI space.

As our customer base is growing, you will be on the front lines of our engineering efforts for our federal AI projects, having the opportunity to meaningfully impact millions of dollars in revenue by working closely with our largest public sector customers and ensuring that they become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.

Our Infrastructure Security Engineers ensure that the systems powering Scale’s Public Sector solutions are secure, compliant, and resilient. You’ll design and implement secure, scalable backend systems on top of our modern, cloud-native AI infrastructure. You'll lead the development of services operating in high-security environments, define long-term reliability and security goals, and improve the health of critical components across the platform.

Security Engineers collaborate closely with Product, Engineering, and cross-functional teams to deliver backend solutions that meet the demanding requirements of government agencies. You’ll contribute to the platform roadmap, engage with stakeholders to understand mission needs, and ensure our solutions meet strict federal compliance standards (e.g., FedRAMP, STIG, Cloud SRG). A strong foundation in containerized environments, cloud platforms, and security frameworks is essential, along with the ability to solve complex infrastructure challenges at scale.

The ideal candidate brings deep backend experience, a security-first mindset, and a willingness to engage directly with customers and stakeholders. If you're excited by solving hard problems that have real-world impact, we invite you to apply.

You will:

Design and implement secure scalable backend systems for Public Sector customers, leveraging Scale's modern and cloud-native AI infrastructure.

Own services or systems and define their long-term health goals, while also improving the health of surrounding components

Improve our high engineering standards, tooling, and process

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and execute the vision for backend solutions, ensuring they meet the unique needs of government agencies operating in secure environments.

Participate actively in customer engagements, working closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver innovative solutions.

Contribute to the platform roadmap and product strategy for Scale AI's Public Sector business, playing a key role in shaping the future direction of our offerings.

Ideally you'd have:

An active security clearance, and the ability to obtain a TS/SCI with CI Poly. This is a requirement and candidates will not be considered who do not hold this level of clearance

Cloud-Native Technologies: Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes) is desired. Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment.

Security Focused: Experience with Federal Compliance frameworks, and requirements(e.g, Cloud SRG, FedRAMP, STIG Benchmarks, etc). Experience developing software & technical solutions that meet strict security & regulatory compliance requirements.

Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex challenges and devise effective solutions. Ability to think critically, identify root causes, and propose innovative approaches to overcome technical obstacles.

Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and customers. Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences and foster a collaborative work environment.

Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to embrace new technologies, learn new skills, and adapt to evolving project requirements. Ability to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software engineering.

Must be able to support work 3-4 days a week from the DC or STL office.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $205,700 — $257,400 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Hawaii/St. Louis/Suffolk is: $171,600 — $214,500 USD