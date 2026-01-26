Senior Software Engineer, Agentic Data Products

Scale GP is Scale’s enterprise Generative AI platform, providing APIs and infrastructure for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and intelligent automation. We power mission-critical workflows for leading enterprises by helping teams turn complex data and models into reliable, production-ready AI systems.

We’re forming a new Agentic Data Products team focused on building the next generation of agent-powered tools that ground AI in real operational workflows. Our goal is to help enterprises demystify their data layers and deploy intelligent, agentic systems that can reason over data, take action, and deliver measurable outcomes.

This is a 0→1 build team. We’re looking for a sharp, product-minded Senior Engineer who thrives in ambiguity, moves quickly, and enjoys building new systems from scratch alongside customers and cross-functional partners. You’ll work closely with product, forward-deployed engineers, data scientists, and applied AI teams to turn real-world problems into scalable, production solutions.

If you like shipping fast, owning outcomes, and working across the stack—from polished frontends to distributed backends to LLM integrations—this role is for you.

What You’ll Do

Own major full-stack product areas, driving features from concept and design through production deployment

Build intuitive, high-performance frontend experiences using React + TypeScript

Develop reliable backend services in Python, working with distributed systems, data pipelines, and AI/ML infrastructure

Integrate LLMs, vector databases, and agentic frameworks to power intelligent workflows and decision-making systems

Ship quickly through tight experimentation loops while maintaining high quality and reliability

Help define the technical direction and architecture of a brand-new team and product surface

Adapt across the stack and learn new tools as needed to solve real problems end-to-end

Ideal Experience

5+ years of full-time software engineering experience

0-1 product build experience

Familiarity with LLMs, embeddings, vector databases, or modern AI data products/tools

Experience with distributed systems and cloud-based architectures

Prior experience mentoring or leading team

What We Value

Strong product intuition and customer empathy

Bias toward action and rapid iteration

Ownership mentality — you see problems through to outcomes

Comfort collaborating across engineering, product, data science, and applied AI

Excitement about building agentic systems that make AI genuinely useful in the real world

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $216,200 — $270,250 USD