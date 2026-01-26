Senior Software Engineer, Agentic Data Products

Scale GP is Scale’s enterprise Generative AI platform, providing APIs and infrastructure for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and intelligent automation. We power mission-critical workflows for leading enterprises by helping teams turn complex data and models into reliable, production-ready AI systems.
We’re forming a new Agentic Data Products team focused on building the next generation of agent-powered tools that ground AI in real operational workflows. Our goal is to help enterprises demystify their data layers and deploy intelligent, agentic systems that can reason over data, take action, and deliver measurable outcomes.
This is a 0→1 build team. We’re looking for a sharp, product-minded Senior Engineer who thrives in ambiguity, moves quickly, and enjoys building new systems from scratch alongside customers and cross-functional partners. You’ll work closely with product, forward-deployed engineers, data scientists, and applied AI teams to turn real-world problems into scalable, production solutions.
If you like shipping fast, owning outcomes, and working across the stack—from polished frontends to distributed backends to LLM integrations—this role is for you.
What You’ll Do
- Own major full-stack product areas, driving features from concept and design through production deployment
- Build intuitive, high-performance frontend experiences using React + TypeScript
- Develop reliable backend services in Python, working with distributed systems, data pipelines, and AI/ML infrastructure
- Integrate LLMs, vector databases, and agentic frameworks to power intelligent workflows and decision-making systems
- Ship quickly through tight experimentation loops while maintaining high quality and reliability
- Help define the technical direction and architecture of a brand-new team and product surface
- Adapt across the stack and learn new tools as needed to solve real problems end-to-end
Ideal Experience
- 5+ years of full-time software engineering experience
- 0-1 product build experience
- Familiarity with LLMs, embeddings, vector databases, or modern AI data products/tools
- Experience with distributed systems and cloud-based architectures
- Prior experience mentoring or leading team
What We Value
- Strong product intuition and customer empathy
- Bias toward action and rapid iteration
- Ownership mentality — you see problems through to outcomes
- Comfort collaborating across engineering, product, data science, and applied AI
- Excitement about building agentic systems that make AI genuinely useful in the real world
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
