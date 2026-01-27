Senior Software Engineer, Connectivity

Senior Software Engineer, Platform — Connectivity
The Connectivity team owns the core platform that enables Scale to continuously generate, evaluate, and deliver high-quality training data to our customers. Our systems sit at the center of Scale’s data and AI infrastructure, powering large-scale workflows while supporting frontier AI capabilities such as multi-modality, long-horizon reasoning, and agentic behavior.
We’re looking for a senior engineer with deep experience building robust platforms, someone who brings strong architectural judgment, a bias toward correctness and reliability, and the ability to design systems that scale and evolve cleanly over time. This is a backend-heavy role with full-stack expectations and significant ownership from design through long-term operation.
What You’ll Do
- Design and own foundational platform systems that support scalable data generation, evaluation, and bespoke customer delivery across Scale’s ecosystem.
- Architect extensible, production-grade services that can support frontier AI workflows, including multi-modal inputs, long-running processes, and agentic orchestration.
- Build and operate distributed systems at scale, with strong guarantees around correctness, reliability, observability, and cost efficiency.
- Integrate with public LLM APIs and AI services, designing abstractions that are resilient to model churn, latency variability, and evolving usage patterns.
- Design and maintain data transformation and processing systems, supporting complex schema evolution, customization, and high-throughput workloads.
- Partner closely with infrastructure, product, and customer-facing teams to define requirements, shape technical direction, and deliver seamless integration experiences for customers.
- Lead multi-quarter technical initiatives, including authoring and driving a 6+ month technical roadmap for major platform investments.
- Apply strong engineering judgment in ambiguous problem spaces, balancing speed with long-term maintainability and operational excellence.
- Raise the quality bar through thoughtful system design reviews, rigorous code reviews, and mentorship grounded in real-world production experience.
Ideal Experience
- 7+ years of professional software engineering experience, with a strong background in building and operating large-scale, production-grade platforms.
- Deep expertise in distributed systems and cloud-native architectures, including Kubernetes, microservices, event-driven systems, caching, and production databases.
- Proven ability to lead multi-quarter technical initiatives, work effectively across cross-functional teams, and apply strong architectural judgment in ambiguous environments.
- Preferred: Experience integrating with public LLM APIs and designing systems that handle scale, reliability, latency, and cost tradeoffs.
Preferred: Experience building or operating data processing and transformation systems supporting complex workflows and evolving schemas.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.