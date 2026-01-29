Senior Software Engineer - Internal Tools & Productivity

Scale AI is hiring a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer to help design, build, and operate secure, scalable infrastructure that empowers our employees to do their best work. You’ll join a creative, fast-moving, solutions-oriented group that architects and implements automation across identity and access management, endpoint management, and our broader SaaS stack. The ideal candidate will leverage various in-house and external models/platforms to build applications, slackbots, and dashboards for internal users, and streamline complex workflows through automation. This role will play a major role in elevating the overall velocity of all G&A teams at the organization.

The Impact You Will Have

As a full stack engineer (60% BE / 40% FE), you will work with your team to build amazing tools/applications for internal company use as well as external customers/partners

You will design, develop, test, and support full-stack applications on cloud-native distributed systems

You will build real-time integrations with SaaS platforms across the organization

You will build a quality framework/unit tests that ensure product quality, performance, and load and are able to debug/identify system issues

You will collaborate with the broader teams, engage in engineering council, conduct code reviews, and improve our delivery process

Collaborate with the IAM team to manage cloud-based identity (Okta) and access controls, ensuring compliance with security policies and standards for internal applications.

Work heavily cross-functionally to identify areas for corporate technology service improvement and implement self-service solutions.

What We Look For

5+ years of related experience with a Bachelor’s degree; or equivalent work experience.

Proficiency with UI frameworks such as React or Angular and HTML, CSS, Typescript, etc

Proficiency with backend technologies, including API development, databases, and privacy permissions. Ex. Go, Python, PostgreSQL and GraphQL

Experience with end-to-end testing and documentation

Experience developing secure, scalable, and resilient applications on the cloud that handle sensitive data

Experience with cloud technologies, e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP, Docker, or Kubernetes

Familiarity with compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, and NIST.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $216,200 — $270,250 USD