Scale’s Robotics business unit is rapidly expanding. The team is dedicated to solving the data bottleneck in Physical AI.
The "Robotics Engineer" will be a key contributor in working to build out Scale’s robotics fleet and software systems for collecting data and performing evaluations.
You will:
- Develop systems for collecting data from various robotics embodiments and collection modalities
- Design and build hardware for retrofitting robots and building custom collection modalities
- Contribute to the development of pipelines and tooling to support robotics initiatives
- Own hardware and software integrations for various robots
- Partner with cross-functional stakeholders to scale up data services
- Provide technical support for data collection operations and execute on pilots to stand up new workflows
- Become a subject matter expert on all capabilities of the robotics labs
- Develop technical domain expertise in areas of 2D and 3D imaging and annotation, multi-sensor fusion and calibration, computer vision, machine learning, and other autonomy-adjacent concepts
You have:
- Strong engineering background, preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields
- 3+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java and/or other scripting language
- 1-3 years of experience in hardware labs or a manufacturing environment
- 1-3 years of experience in mechanical design and comfort with CAD
- Hands on experience in robotics, AI, and computer vision
- Experience building and/or maintaining lab networks and data pipelines
- Experience running large-scale data collection and controlled experiments
- Experience managing risk and operating robots safely
- Strong project management and interpersonal skills, high attention to detail, and a strong sense of ownership
- High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations
- Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy
Nice to haves:
- Experience working with ML pipelines and running experiments
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.