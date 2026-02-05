Program Manager, Sales Enablement

The Role
We are seeking a highly organized, proactive, and collaborative Program Manager to join our Sales Enablement team. The primary mission of this role is to lead and evolve our sales onboarding program, ensuring every new hire is equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed from day one. Beyond onboarding, you will also manage and support various smaller-scale enablement initiatives and programs that drive the overall effectiveness of our sales organization.
You will:
- Lead Sales Onboarding: Own the end-to-end execution of our sales onboarding program, ensuring a seamless and high-impact experience for all new hires across different sales roles.
- Program Management: Oversee the lifecycle of various smaller enablement programs, from initial planning and stakeholder alignment to delivery and continuous improvement.
- Own Enablement Communications: Lead the strategy and execution of our sales enablement communications program, including managing consistent weekly and monthly touchpoints with the sales team to ensure alignment and high awareness of available resources and updates.
- Stakeholder Collaboration: Act as a key partner to Sales Leaders, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and cross-functional teams to identify training needs and ensure program relevance.
- Content & Delivery Strategy: Work closely with our Instructional Designer to ensure onboarding and program materials are engaging, actionable, and effectively delivered across various modalities (vILT, on-demand, etc.).
- Audience Analysis: Tailor onboarding tracks and program content to meet the specific needs of diverse roles, including Account Executives, SDRs, and Solution Engineers.
- Continuous Improvement: Regularly evaluate program effectiveness through feedback and performance data, iterating on content and delivery to drive better outcomes.
- Project Oversight: Manage multiple, concurrent projects, ensuring they remain on schedule and align with broader sales enablement OKRs.
- Systems Management: Utilize our Sales Enablement Platform (CMS/LMS) to deploy onboarding paths and track learner progress and completion.
Ideally you’ll have:
- 4+ years of professional experience in a Sales Enablement role.
- 2+ years of program management experience, with a proven track record of managing end-to-end program lifecycles from strategy to execution.
- Proficiency in the latest AI tools and systems, with a demonstrated ability to apply AI to automate processes, personalize learning, or enhance the overall impact of enablement programs.
- Proven success working collaboratively with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and diverse internal stakeholders.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a focus on delivering clear, concise updates and instructional content.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple, concurrent high-priority projects while staying highly organized and meeting tight deadlines.
Nice to haves:
- Sales Context: Prior experience or deep familiarity with the B2B sales process and methodologies (e.g., MEDDICC, Challenger).
- Tool Proficiency: Experience working with Sales Enablement Platforms (LMS/CMS) for program deployment.
- Industry Experience: Experience working within the AI industry.
