AI-powered decision-making for defense.

ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.

Morgan Bishop

Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory

The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.

Michael Burns

Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

    HOW IT WORKS

    Deploy In Weeks, Not Months

    Donovan ingests your organization’s data wherever it is.

    Cloud, hybrid, or on prem – and no matter the type: emails, intelligence reports, orders, satellite imagery, and more.

    Why Scale

    Achieve AI Overmatch

    Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems – ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

    AI Expertise

    We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic, Cohere) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.

    Continuous Improvement

    Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.

    Flexibility & Speed

    We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.

    Multimodal

    We support both text-based data such as emails and intelligence reports as well as visual data such as satellite imagery or other sensor data.

    Traceability

    Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.

    Agents

    Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information for your outcome.

    SUPPORTED ENVIRONMENTS

    Trusted & Secure

    Scale’s federal ML solutions are authorized and deployed today.

    AWS GovCloud

    DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited(currently In Progress)

    SC2S SIPR

    Available on classified networks

    Infrastructure agnostic

    Kubernetes containerized platform

    PARTNERSHIPS

    Large Language Model Providers

    Scale has partnered to bring the leading large language model providers to U.S. Government networks and use cases. Donovan customers can access a variety of large language models such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5, Cohere's Command, and Meta's Llama 2 to allow users to select the most appropriate model for their mission.

    Use Cases

    AI-Enhanced Mission Effects

    Empowering analysts, operators, and decision-makers.

    Intelligence

    Processing & Alerting at Mission Scale

    Get consistent updates and follow developments on topics of interest to make decisions on the latest reporting.

    Advanced Summary & Translation

    Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents. Reduce the cycle time required to translate, review, and discover relationships across thousands of documents.

    Operations

    Enhanced Course of Action Generation & Decision Making

    Generate courses of action, close decision loops faster, and make informed decisions.

    Advanced Summary & Translation

    Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents and convert orders into NATO format in selected languages.

    RESOURCES

    Learn More About Our Work

    SEE IT IN ACTION

    Optimize language applications with human feedback

    The future of your industry starts here.

