Expert Match

Screen and Invite Experts to Your AI Projects
Product Overview
Connect with Experts
View qualifications of experts available to work on your critical data projects. Invite pre-vetted contributors to your projects based on your specific project requirements.
Key Features
Advanced Search
Multi-criteria search including skills, experience, education, availability, and more
View Qualifications
Review contributors’ expertise to ensure alignment with your project requirements
Streamlined Selection
Shortlist, screen, and invite qualified contributors to your projects