Scale appoints Francis deSouza as the new CEOLearn more
Book demo

The Automotive Foundation Model

Delivering the most advanced computer vision technology to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

Learn More
Live Demo

Test Drive AFM-1 Now

Want to leverage AFM-1? Get in touch with our team for a fully customized demo.

Overview

AFM-1 Capabilities

Higher-quality, lower-cost data

Higher-quality, lower-cost data

  • Inject higher-quality pre-labels into tasks

  • Utilize more active tooling to produce data faster

  • Utilize ML quality models to ensure label accuracy

Increase development velocity

  • Rapidly experiment with new taxonomies

  • Create living datasets that can be updated as the taxonomy changes

Rapidly find the data you need

Rapidly find the data you need

  • Search with open vocabulary queries for features inside or outside your taxonomy

Loading quotes...

Under the hood

AFM-1 Architecture

A single, open vocabulary model for segmentation and detection.

AFM-1 architecture diagram

We are initially releasing detection and instance, semantic, and panoptic segmentation capabilities, with classification coming in a future release.

Driven by AI

Key Features

State-of-The-Art Computer Vision

Continuous scene understanding and object detection for safe AV operations.

Adaptable Architecture

Rapidly customized to new environments, camera setups, and object classes.

Accelerate AV Development

10x faster labeling and simulation testing speeds time-to-market.

Reduces Costs

Automates labeling needs on new projects and reduces manual labeling costs.

Seamless Integration

Leverage Scale’s human-in-the-loop system for quality-guaranteed evaluation data.

Resources

Learn more about AFM-1

Blog

Introducing Scale's Automotive Foundation Model

State of the art, language-grounded, perception model to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

Learn More ->
AFM-1 blog preview

No resources selected

Get Access to the Automotive Foundation Model

Learn More