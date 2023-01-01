Products
CustomersSee all customers
Automotive Foundational Model
Deliver the most advanced computer vision technology to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.
Overview
Powering AV Innovation with Best-In-Class Models
State of the Art Computer Vision
Continuous scene understanding and object detection for save AV operations.
Adaptable Architecture
Rapidly customized to new environments, camera setups, object classes.
Safety-Critical Applications
Robust, redundant, and resilient to edge cases.