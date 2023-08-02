Physical AI Data Engine
Powering the Next Generation of Robotics
The Data Engine for Physical AI
Global Collection Network
Real-world data from a global network of robotics data factories, distributed data collectors, and operating businesses.
Unmatched Scalability
Scale to thousands of collectors. Ingest petabyte-scale data through networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.
Data Diversity Guaranteed
Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.
Validated Performance Gains
Datasets enriched with context and grounding annotations that are proven to improve model performance.
Break Through the Robotics Data Bottleneck
Expansive Environments
1000+ hours of diverse demonstration data are collected and uploaded to Scale’s data platform every day.
Leverage our platform to accelerate your program and supercharge model performance.
Growing Embodiment Portfolio
Access data from advanced hardware platforms calibrated for performant collection operations.
Bimanual Manipulators
Tele-operated demonstrations from industry-leading robots
Scale Harness
Robotless egocentric platform designed for distributed dextrous collection
Bespoke Collection Platforms
Your hardware, managed and operated by Scale
Expansive Global Environments
Train on data collected from diverse locations around the world.
Data Factories
High-volume centralized collection operations
Residential
At-home collection with globally-distributed collectors
Commercial and Industrial
In-field deployments of collection platforms
Multi-Modal Grounding Annotations
Unlock the full potential of your robotics data with best-in-class annotations and human-expert feedback on all demonstrations.
Proven Model Improvements
Expand beyond the warehouse with data collected from residential, commercial, and industrial settings.
Accelerate Your Development
Responsive White Glove Service
Engagements are supported by a dedicated engineering and operations team that runs at your pace.
In-house Robotics Researchers
An internal team of experienced roboticists will work with you to produce data specifications tailored to your program.
Deep Technical Partnerships
Our data platform supports cutting-edge robotics labs and industry leaders such as Generalist, Physical Intelligence, and Universal Robots.
Quality Guarantees
Rigorous sensor calibration and data validation protocols ensure that only the highest quality data is available on our platform.
Born in SF; Scaled Globally
Data collection cells are developed, tested, and validated in our San Francisco R&D lab before deployment to our global network of collection partners.
Security and Compliance
Our infrastructure supports GDPR, CCPA, and customer-specific audit requirements with optional onshore data processing. We are SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.