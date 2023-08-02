Scale AI logo

Scale AI logo

Physical AI Data Engine

Powering the Next Generation of Robotics

Trusted by the world's most ambitious AI teams.Meet our customers and partners.

Product Overview

The Data Engine for Physical AI

Global Collection Network

Real-world data from a global network of robotics data factories, distributed data collectors, and operating businesses.

Unmatched Scalability

Scale to thousands of collectors. Ingest petabyte-scale data through networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.

Data Diversity Guaranteed

Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.

Validated Performance Gains

Datasets enriched with context and grounding annotations that are proven to improve model performance.

Loading quotes...

Use Case

Break Through the Robotics Data Bottleneck

Expansive Environments

1000+ hours of diverse demonstration data are collected and uploaded to Scale’s data platform every day.

Leverage our platform to accelerate your program and supercharge model performance.

Key Features

Growing Embodiment Portfolio

Access data from advanced hardware platforms calibrated for performant collection operations.

Features section blurred background
lorem ipsum

Bimanual Manipulators

Tele-operated demonstrations from industry-leading robots

Scale Harness

Robotless egocentric platform designed for distributed dextrous collection

Bespoke Collection Platforms

Your hardware, managed and operated by Scale

Expansive Global Environments

Train on data collected from diverse locations around the world.

Features section blurred background
lorem ipsum

Data Factories

High-volume centralized collection operations

Residential

At-home collection with globally-distributed collectors

Commercial and Industrial

In-field deployments of collection platforms

Multi-Modal Grounding Annotations

Unlock the full potential of your robotics data with best-in-class annotations and human-expert feedback on all demonstrations.

Proven Model Improvements

Expand beyond the warehouse with data collected from residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Accelerate Your Development

Responsive White Glove Service

Engagements are supported by a dedicated engineering and operations team that runs at your pace.

In-house Robotics Researchers

An internal team of experienced roboticists will work with you to produce data specifications tailored to your program.

Deep Technical Partnerships

Our data platform supports cutting-edge robotics labs and industry leaders such as Generalist, Physical Intelligence, and Universal Robots.

Quality Guarantees

Rigorous sensor calibration and data validation protocols ensure that only the highest quality data is available on our platform.

Born in SF; Scaled Globally

Data collection cells are developed, tested, and validated in our San Francisco R&D lab before deployment to our global network of collection partners.

Security and Compliance

Our infrastructure supports GDPR, CCPA, and customer-specific audit requirements with optional onshore data processing. We are SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

The future of robotics starts here