We wanted to not just stand up a demo or POC, but deploy production-ready infrastructure for an initial use case as a foundation for expansion. With Scale GenAI Platform, we were able to quickly start our first use case: a GenAI solution that makes it easy for users across Global Atlantic to get information from our Enterprise Data Hub using natural language. This will help enable data-driven decision making, shortening the time to insights from days or weeks down to seconds.
Padma Elmgart
Chief Technology Officer
