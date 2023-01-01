ML teams that work closely with annotation partners are most efficient in getting annotated data.

The majority of respondents (81%) said their engineering and ML teams are somewhat or closely integrated with their annotation partners. ML teams that are not at all engaged with annotation partners are the most likely (15% v 9% for teams that work closely) to take greater than three months to get annotated data. Therefore, our results suggest that working closely is the most efficient approach.



Furthermore, ML teams that define annotation requirements and taxonomies early in the process are likely to deploy new models more quickly than those that are involved later. ML teams are often not incentivized or even organizationally structured to work closely with their annotation partners. However, our data suggests that working closely with those partners can help ML teams overcome challenges in data curation and annotation quality, accelerating model deployment.