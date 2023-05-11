labeling logo

Defense

Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.

  • us-army
  • jaic
  • us-air-force
  • oshkosh
  • gm
  • deloitte
  • Skydio
  • flexport
  • Sea Machines
  • defense-innovation

USE CASES

Transforming Defense with Cutting Edge AI Capabilities

surveillance

The proliferation of sensors – both government and commercial – creates a strategic opportunity to implement AI/ML tools to translate pixels into insights.

  • Building damage assessment

  • Search and rescue

  • Order of battle

why scale

Deployment-Ready

  • comercially proven icon

    Commercially-Proven

    Scale partners with the largest technology companies in the world on their most ambitious AI initiatives.

  • tested icon

    Government-Tested

    Scale is trusted by the largest U.S. government agency to support their data and analytics needs.

  • safety critical icon

    Safety Critical

    Safety Critical Scale is the market leader in the autonomous vehicles industry, providing data for safety critical applications.

  • speed icon

    Execution Speed

    Scale annotates billions of data points and takes models from pilot to deployment in weeks, not years.

  • ribbon

    Automated Accuracy

    Scale’s automated quality checks and operational excellence delivers 99.5%+ accuracy across data pipelines.

  • industry icon

    Industry-Leading Software

    Scale provides a modular, end-to-end platform tailored to your needs and AI expertise.

customers

Trusted by World Class Companies

“Working with Scale AI is a virtuous cycle. I can look at the performance across multiple datasets from multiple vessels and get really good information which allows us to iterate and learn more.”

Ephraim Dobbins

Vice President of Technology, Sea Machine Robotics

“Scale has accelerated the improvement of our AI model's accuracy by providing a comprehensive data infrastructure component in addition to bringing cutting edge private sector technology to the DoD. Our model's accuracy have improved more in the 3 months working with Scale than in the last 15 months.”

Computer Scientist, U.S. Air Force

, U.S. Air Force

“They readily adapt with us when unforeseen complications arise in our data. We can implement small changes to requirements with a short conversation or roll out new projects in a few weeks, with minimal development time from us.”

Hayk Martiros

Head of Autonomy, Skydio

DATA INPUTS

Supported Annotation Types

Scale Text

  • classification Document Processing
  • checkmark Natural Language Processing
  • transcription Transcription
  • pointer Content & Language

Scale Audio

  • classification Active & Passive Sonar

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • cube LiDAR

Scale Image

  • optical Electro Optical
  • classification Infrared
  • cube Synthetic Aperture Radar

Scale Video

  • classification Full Motion Video
  • monitoring Wide Area Motion Imagery

Upcoming events

Meet Scale at These Upcoming Events

SOF Week

8-11 May 2023

SOF Week

Tampa, FL

Schedule a Demo
GEOINT

21-24 May 2023

GEOINT Symposium

St. Louis, MO

Schedule a Demo

Federal blog

Scale in the News

Scale is growing. Grow with us.

Want to support the critical mission of accelerating AI development in the U.S. government? We’re hiring across the board from cleared engineers, business development, operations, delivery, security and more.

View Open Positions

See It in Action

Get to know Federal AI

Speakers

Alexandr Wang

CEO and Founder, Scale AI

Schedule a Demo Today