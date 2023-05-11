Products
Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.
USE CASES
Transforming Defense with Cutting Edge AI Capabilities
The proliferation of sensors – both government and commercial – creates a strategic opportunity to implement AI/ML tools to translate pixels into insights.
Building damage assessment
Search and rescue
Order of battle
why scale
Deployment-Ready
Commercially-Proven
Scale partners with the largest technology companies in the world on their most ambitious AI initiatives.
Government-Tested
Scale is trusted by the largest U.S. government agency to support their data and analytics needs.
Safety Critical
Scale is the market leader in the autonomous vehicles industry, providing data for safety critical applications.
Execution Speed
Scale annotates billions of data points and takes models from pilot to deployment in weeks, not years.
Automated Accuracy
Scale’s automated quality checks and operational excellence delivers 99.5%+ accuracy across data pipelines.
Industry-Leading Software
Scale provides a modular, end-to-end platform tailored to your needs and AI expertise.
customers
Trusted by World Class Companies
““Working with Scale AI is a virtuous cycle. I can look at the performance across multiple datasets from multiple vessels and get really good information which allows us to iterate and learn more.””
Ephraim Dobbins
Vice President of Technology, Sea Machine Robotics
““Scale has accelerated the improvement of our AI model's accuracy by providing a comprehensive data infrastructure component in addition to bringing cutting edge private sector technology to the DoD. Our model's accuracy have improved more in the 3 months working with Scale than in the last 15 months.””
Computer Scientist, U.S. Air Force
““They readily adapt with us when unforeseen complications arise in our data. We can implement small changes to requirements with a short conversation or roll out new projects in a few weeks, with minimal development time from us.””
Hayk Martiros
Head of Autonomy, Skydio
DATA INPUTS
Supported Annotation Types
Scale Text
- Document Processing
- Natural Language Processing
- Transcription
- Content & Language
Scale Audio
- Active & Passive Sonar
Scale 3D Sensor Fusion
- LiDAR
Scale Image
- Electro Optical
- Infrared
- Synthetic Aperture Radar
Scale Video
- Full Motion Video
- Wide Area Motion Imagery
Federal blog
Scale in the News
Shift Ventures Fellow Spotlight: Bon Strout
As a member of the U.S. Air Force Rescue and #AFWERX, I have been working to modernize the tools used by Search and Rescue...
Free datasets to help national security partners
We have received an overwhelming response to our announcement of free, AI-ready datasets in support of Ukraine. Nearly a hundred...
