Factors contributing to data quality challenges include variety, volume, and noise.

To learn more about what factors contribute to data quality, we explored how data type affects volume and variety. Over one-third (37%) of all respondents said they do not have the variety of data they need to improve model performance. More specifically, respondents working with unstructured data have the biggest challenge getting the variety of data they need to improve model performance. Since a large amount of data generated today is unstructured, it is imperative that teams working in ML develop strategies for managing data quality, particularly for unstructured data.