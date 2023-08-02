Artificial intelligence is reshaping the world around us. For today’s students, understanding how AI works and how to use it responsibly is as essential as reading, writing, or math. Yet many teachers are still navigating how to bring these conversations into their classrooms.

That’s why we’re proud to announce a new partnership with Lindbergh Schools in St. Louis, Missouri, to co-develop an AI Literacy curriculum that equips teachers with the knowledge and confidence to teach the foundations of AI.

This partnership is part of Scale AI’s nationwide AI Literacy Initiative, a program committed to upskilling 1,000 teachers and empowering 500,000 students by 2029 under the White House’s Pledge to American Youth. In St. Louis, we’re starting with 500 teachers who teach more than 7,200 students, working directly with Lindbergh educators to co-design lesson plans, classroom applications, and professional learning tools.

“AI literacy is not about teaching code, it’s about helping every teacher and student understand how AI shapes the world they live in,” said AJ Segal, who leads Scale AI’s St. Louis AI Center. “This partnership puts teachers at the center of that learning journey.”

Through the program, Lindbergh teachers will collaborate with Scale AI engineers and education experts to:

Learn how AI can be used ethically and effectively in the classroom

Explore time-saving classroom tools such as lesson-plan generation, rubric design, and student feedback analysis

Develop strategies to teach students core “AI-ready” skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and responsible technology use

Dr. Tony Lake, Superintendent of Lindbergh Schools, shared, “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with a global leader in artificial intelligence and to bring this expertise directly to our educators.”

For Scale AI, the initiative builds on our deep commitment to St. Louis, where we’ve created more than 200 jobs since 2022 and continue to invest in education and workforce development. The lessons from this pilot will inform expansion to other districts nationwide, beginning with Virginia in 2026.

Together, we’re ensuring that teachers and their students are ready to thrive in an AI-powered world.

Read more about our AI Literacy Initiative and White House Education Commitment here.