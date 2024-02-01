Head of Growth, Generative AI
As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Head of Growth to build and retain our contributor workforce that is critical to the next generation of AI models. We are looking for seasoned operators who can work cross-functionally to develop a growth strategy, lead a team, and execute with confidence.
You will:
- Own growth strategy and overall targets for your respective workforce domain
- Manage a team to execute against targets and spin up new growth experiments
- Drive operational excellence by identifying, measuring, and iterating against key success metrics
- Work closely with customer-facing teams to support our delivery goals
- Collaborate with leadership and cross-functional teams (Engineering, Delivery, and Go-to-Market) to drive the strategic direction of our Generative AI business
Ideally, you’d have:
- 5-10 years of experience developing product or operational processes
- Strong leadership and team management experience, capable of inspiring and directing a diverse team to achieve ambitious growth targets.
- Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).
- Strong technical background (at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).
- An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity and scaling new products or services from the ground up - you are excited about building things from scratch, and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and execute alongside your team.
This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $192,000 - $230,400. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.