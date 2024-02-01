Head of Growth, Generative AI

As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Head of Growth to build and retain our contributor workforce that is critical to the next generation of AI models. We are looking for seasoned operators who can work cross-functionally to develop a growth strategy, lead a team, and execute with confidence.

You will:

Own growth strategy and overall targets for your respective workforce domain

Manage a team to execute against targets and spin up new growth experiments

Drive operational excellence by identifying, measuring, and iterating against key success metrics

Work closely with customer-facing teams to support our delivery goals

Collaborate with leadership and cross-functional teams (Engineering, Delivery, and Go-to-Market) to drive the strategic direction of our Generative AI business

Ideally, you’d have:

5-10 years of experience developing product or operational processes

Strong leadership and team management experience, capable of inspiring and directing a diverse team to achieve ambitious growth targets.

Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

Strong technical background (at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity and scaling new products or services from the ground up - you are excited about building things from scratch, and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and execute alongside your team.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $192,000 - $230,400. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.