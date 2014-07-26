Kickstart Your Career at Scale
At Scale AI, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. We empower organizations to successfully adopt and scale AI by providing high-quality data infrastructure and tools. Our Data Engine and suite of annotation products—trusted by industry leaders—support advanced AI models like LLMs, generative AI, and computer vision. By combining this with deep expertise, we help businesses and governments move from AI pilots to impactful, real-world applications.
For university students and new grads, Scale offers the opportunity to start your career on the front lines of innovation. You’ll work on meaningful, high-impact projects from day one, with mentorship from world-class talent and a culture that values ownership, speed, and truth-seeking.
Who should apply?
If you're driven by curiosity, energized by tough problems, and excited to contribute to the future of AI, Scale is the place to launch and accelerate your career.
University Program
Benefits
Scale’s New Grad Strategic Projects Lead Program is a new, first-of-its-kind initiative geared toward integrating top emerging talent into our Strategic Projects team. As an SPL, you will:
Accelerated career development
Coaching and Mentorship
Community
No open roles match. Try removing filters.
Application
Process for SWE
1
Resume Screen
2
Recruiter Screen
3
Take Home Assessment
3
Technical Screen
4
Virtual Onsite
a.
Coding
b.
Debugging
c.
System Design
d.
Credos (Behavioral)
e.
Hiring Manager Screen
Example of Projects for SWE New Grad
Ship tools to accelerate the growth of new qualified contributors on Scale’s labeling platform
Build methodical fraud-detection systems to remove bad actors and keep Scale’s contributor base safe and trusted.
Develop new AI infrastructure products to visualize, query, and explore Scale data
Testimonials
Loading quotes...