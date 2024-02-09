The Sales Director, Generative AI will report into the VP of Sales and will lead a team of Strategic Account Executives responsible for landing, expanding and nurturing relationships with our most strategic Generative AI model builder customers. You’ll be responsible for building Scale’s book of business and driving revenue growth across Scale’s generative AI product areas. You’ll need to run an effective GTM strategy and work with your team to develop and execute individual territory and account plans. Finally, you’ll be responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and developing a deep understanding of our customer’s needs and challenges.

You will:

Establish a vision and strategy for the Generative AI model builders vertical that aligns with the company’s overall objectives and focuses on AI/ML and LLM solutions.

Hold overall responsibility for achieving ARR revenue targets to support YOY growth, demonstrating dedication to numbers and deadlines.

Command and coach team on all commercial activities, including negotiations, contract renewals, and expanding our footprint within the account.

Manage, mentor and continue to build a team of Strategic Account Executives, fostering their growth and ensuring they deliver an outstanding experience to our clients and prospective clients.

Develop and execute sales strategies to generate pipeline across different companies and their departments, drive sales opportunities, and achieve repeatable and predictable bookings.

Support your team on complex deals across diverse business stakeholders, becoming a trusted advisor to Scale’s clients.

Utilize relationships and an internal network to identify new and growth opportunities, and contribute to the efficient use of resources within the team.

Position Scale AI as a thought leader in the AI/ML and LLM space.

Ideally you'd have:

10+ years of sales experience, with a proven track record of closing seven-figure deals in the AI/ML and LLM domain or software cloud deals. Experience working at a top generative AI model builder is a plus.

A measurable track record in new and growth business development and overachievement of sales targets.

Demonstrated leadership skills, including team management experience.

Both a strategic thinker and strong executor. You’ve built and driven forward GTM strategies and plans that resulted in achieving your team’s and the company’s targets.

Experience engaging with the influential executives, possessing strong executive presence, polish, and excellent listening skills.

Familiarity with solution selling and consultative sales techniques; knowledge of MEDDIC and Challenger methodologies is a plus.

Clear Communication: Communicate effectively with clients, internal teams, and leadership, building trust and fostering cross-functional partnerships.

Exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and multitasking abilities.

Demonstrates a strong sense of ownership, taking initiative, and holding yourself accountable for results.

Humble and empathetic, building and maintaining trusting relationships with clients and colleagues.

Grit, determination, and a high level of motivation to succeed. Adaptability to high-growth, fast-paced environments, with experience in successfully selling during market creation phase.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $160,000-$192,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.