Associate General Counsel, Commercial

Scale is powering the generative AI wave by providing the data and infrastructure for companies to build large-scale foundation models. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand.

Our Legal & Privacy team works on exciting legal and operational issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating with internal teams at Scale and externally with our customers. We are looking for relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented generalists who can design effective legal advice, internal policies, and operational processes while employing an empathetic interpersonal style. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we’d love to hear from you!

You will:

Draft, review, and negotiate master services agreements with Fortune 500 and other companies, working closely with our Sales organization to close revenue deals

Draft, review, and negotiate a wide range of other kinds of agreements, including partnership agreements, reseller agreements, vendor agreements, and non-disclosure agreements

Draft, review, and negotiate data processing agreements and collaborate with our Privacy and Compliance teams on privacy regulatory compliance work

Provide practical counsel to product, engineering, marketing, and supply teams on how to comply with contractual requirements

Design, implement, and iterate on policies, processes, and procedures to manage legal and business risk on a global scale

Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for business teams

Represent Scale externally

Ideally you’d have:

JD and a member of the California Bar in good standing

At least 8+ years of combined law firm and in-house experience with training in commercial agreements, data processing agreements, and intellectual property

Passion for partnering with Sales and closing revenue deals

Experience with drafting and negotiating complex enterprise SaaS agreements and data processing agreements with Fortune 100 companies

An ability to translate between business and technical risk and communicate clearly to business and technical constituencies

Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Deep interest in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology and applications

Excellent organizational and communications skills

Nice to haves:

Experience with legal issues related to AI/machine learning and/or the on-demand economy

CIPP certification

Product or privacy counseling experience

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $224,000 - $268,800. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.