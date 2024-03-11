Engagement Manager, Enterprise

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI models for their business. We are building the Scale GenAI Platform, a full-stack product to build, test, and deploy enterprise-ready Generative AI applications, customized with the customer's own proprietary data.

Scale GP enables customers across industries to rapidly develop and deploy custom GenAI solutions like:

Content-generation systems that enable sales teams to be more effective and efficient.

Highly customized wealth management copilots that make advisors more effective by helping them tap into their knowledge bases quickly and accurately.

Text2SQL business intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.

We are seeking an experienced engagement manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in working with our customers to build and scale our fast growing product to shape the future of GenAI adoption in the enterprise space. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of customer management principles and practices, as well as ideally experience with enterprise software. You will be responsible for owning customer engagements from kickoff onwards, and working closely with internal cross functional teams.

You will:

Work with customer executive leaders to determine and execute the overall strategy, manage relationships with day to day customer teams, and drive business impact

Work with leading machine learning, product, engineering, and business teams at world class companies across industries to help them build and improve GenAI applications that drive business value

Partner with the customer team to understand their internal operations and pain points, and understand where Scale can have the biggest impact

Oversee customer onboarding, execute business review, and manage long term health of the customer base

Own day to day delivery and manage project timelines and customer deliverables

Manage the long-term health of the customer base by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern

Create an effective feedback loop between the customer team and internal product, machine learning, engineering, and go-to-market teams

Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers

Ideally you’d have:

4+ years of consulting or customer engagement experience

2+ years of direct technical experience or experience working closely with engineers on technical projects

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity

Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings

Nice to have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related quantitative field

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $127,000 - $160,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.