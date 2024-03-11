Staff Software Engineer, Platform

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our products include the Generative AI Data Engine, SGP, Donovan, and others that power the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

At the foundation of these products is the Platform Engineering team. In this role, you will lead the design and development of core platforms and systems, while supporting orchestration, data abstraction, data pipelines, identity & access management, and underlying infrastructure. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You will:

Drive the architecture, design, and implementation of our foundational platforms and systems, working closely with stakeholders and internal customers to understand and refine requirements.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.

Proactively identifying opportunities for, and driving improvements to, current programming practices, including process enhancements and tool upgrades.

Presenting technical information to teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on development processes and technologies.

Ideally you’d have:

8+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation with specialities in back-end systems.

Extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of Distributed Systems, Cloud Platforms, and Data Science.

Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience working fluently with standard containerization & deployment technologies like Kubernetes, Terraform, Docker, etc. in multiple clouds.

Strong experience with orchestration platforms, such as Temporal and AWS Step Functions.

Experience with document (MongoDB), relational (Postgres), and highly distributed databases (TiDB, ScyllaDB).

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices and CI/CD tooling (CircleCI).

Experience with data warehouses (Snowflake, Firebolt) and data pipeline/ETL tools (Dagster, dbt).

Experience with authentication/authorization systems (Zanzibar, Authz, etc.)

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups.

Excitement to work with AI technologies.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco or New York is $212,800 - $255,360. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.