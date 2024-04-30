Director of Enterprise Sales, West

The Director, Enterprise Sales will report into the VP of Enterprise Sales and will lead a team of Strategic Account Executives responsible for landing, expanding and nurturing relationships with our largest and most strategic enterprise customers. You’ll be responsible for increasing wallet share and driving revenue growth across Scale’s generative AI product areas. You’ll need to run an effective GTM strategy and work with your team to develop and execute individual account plans. Finally, you’ll be responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and developing a deep understanding of our customer’s needs and challenges.





You will:

Lead and inspire a team of Strategic Account Executives to achieve and exceed revenue targets and increase wallet share.

Develop and execute account strategies to drive revenue growth, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, and expand our footprint within key customer accounts.

Recruit, onboard, and mentor a high-performing team of Strategic AEs, fostering professional growth and ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Establish and maintain reporting processes, metrics, and forecasting for the enterprise sales team to track progress, identify areas of opportunity, and ensure alignment with company goals.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Operations, Product, Engineering, Solutions Engineering, and Marketing, to ensure alignment and provide input into product development and go-to-market strategies.

Stay up to date on industry trends, competitors, and emerging customer needs to inform our product and business strategies.

Ideally you'd have:

A minimum of 5-years of experience leading sales and account management teams, with a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets, specifically in SaaS or PaaS business models.

Demonstrated experience hiring, leading, and developing high-performing teams.

Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify opportunities for growth and execute on them.

A results-oriented mindset with a strong focus on achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $200,000 — $250,000 USD