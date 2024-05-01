Vendor Management Lead

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that we work with numerous external vendors on a regular basis. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced program manager to build out critical functions of our Vendor Management team.
We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators to effectively manage our third-party vendors.
The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.
You will:
- Develop and implement strategies to effectively manage our third-party vendors
- Ensure satisfaction and success in our vendor partnerships by collaborating and communicating effectively with cross-functional teams
- Manage vendor performance, negotiate rates and ensure compliance with contractual agreements
- Analyze data and metrics to identify areas for business process improvement
- Identify and onboard new vendors that align with company goals and values
- Act as an external representative of the company in vendor negotiations
- Set up a scalable invoice review process to enable the organization to accurately pay vendors in a timely manner
Ideally you'd have:
- 3-7 years of experience in Vendor Management at a growth stage tech company
- Strong communication and negotiation skills both with internal stakeholders and external vendors
- Experience in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment while working with cross functional teams
- Ability to take actionable insights from data sets to inform vendor related decisions
- Strong attention to detail when reviewing complex invoices and contracts
Nice to haves:
- Experience leading a team or managing a vendor program autonomously
- Proficiency in SQL
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
