Vendor Management Lead

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that we work with numerous external vendors on a regular basis. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced program manager to build out critical functions of our Vendor Management team.

We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators to effectively manage our third-party vendors.

The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Develop and implement strategies to effectively manage our third-party vendors

Ensure satisfaction and success in our vendor partnerships by collaborating and communicating effectively with cross-functional teams

Manage vendor performance, negotiate rates and ensure compliance with contractual agreements

Analyze data and metrics to identify areas for business process improvement

Identify and onboard new vendors that align with company goals and values

Act as an external representative of the company in vendor negotiations

Set up a scalable invoice review process to enable the organization to accurately pay vendors in a timely manner

Ideally you'd have:

3-7 years of experience in Vendor Management at a growth stage tech company

Strong communication and negotiation skills both with internal stakeholders and external vendors

Experience in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment while working with cross functional teams

Ability to take actionable insights from data sets to inform vendor related decisions

Strong attention to detail when reviewing complex invoices and contracts

Nice to haves:

Experience leading a team or managing a vendor program autonomously

Proficiency in SQL

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $158,400 USD