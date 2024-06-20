Scale’s Generative AI business unit is nascent and is currently seeing historic levels of growth. As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Head of Growth to build and retain our contributor workforce that is critical to the next generation of AI models. We are looking for seasoned managers and operators who can work cross-functionally to develop a growth strategy, lead teams of teams, and execute with confidence.

As a Director of Growth, you will lead initiatives that will drive millions in weekly revenue for the business. This is a demanding role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, Product Manager, and People Manager. The ideal profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be a great leader of teams, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about intense, impactful work that leads to an accelerated career progression.

In this leadership role, you will help define top-level business unit priorities & goals, develop growth strategies, drive planning processes, and help lead the delivery of cutting-edge AI solutions for the world’s largest enterprises.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, an inspiring leadership style, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments. You have a demonstrated ability to lead projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Partner with the VP/GM of Generative AI and other senior leadership to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.

Develop, launch, and ramp growth strategies to fit overall targets for your teams

Manage a team of teams to coach, develop, and lead a large organization

Drive operational excellence by identifying, measuring, and iterating against key success metrics

Collaborate with leadership and cross-functional teams (Engineering, Delivery, and Go-to-Market) to drive the strategic direction of our Generative AI business

Ideally you'd have:

5-10 years of experience in growth or other operational processes.

Strong leadership and team management experience, capable of inspiring and directing a diverse team to achieve ambitious growth targets.

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights and a proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

Strong technical background (at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity and scaling new products or services from the ground up - you are excited about building things from scratch, and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and execute alongside your team.

Nice to haves:

Experience with Large Language Models and Generative AI Degree in computer science, STEM, or technical field, or hands-on experience with building software or machine learning systems.



The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $232,000 - $290,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $232,000 — $290,000 USD