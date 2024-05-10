Software Engineer, Cloud Infra

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our products include the Generative AI Data Engine, SGP, Donovan, and others that power the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

At the foundation of these products is the Platform Engineering team. In this role, you will help lead the design and development of core cloud infrastructure platforms and systems, while supporting orchestration, data abstraction, data pipelines, identity & access management, and underlying infrastructure. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You will:

Own the underlying cloud infrastructure stack running on AWS leveraging Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Helm and other common tools and frameworks.

Drive the architecture, design, implementation and support of our foundational platforms and systems, working closely with stakeholders and internal customers to understand and refine requirements.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.

Proactively identifying opportunities for, and driving improvements to, current infrastructure practices, including process enhancements, tool upgrades, and cost optimizations.

Presenting technical information to teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on development processes and technologies.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation with specialities in back-end systems.

Extensive experience supporting cloud-based infrastructure (AWS preferred).

Extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of distributed systems, cloud platforms, and software development best practices.

Show a track record of leading successful projects with increasing scale and scope.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Advanced Linux troubleshooting skills, including diagnostic experience leveraging common logging & telemetry systems, IAM management, TCP/IP and OSI proficiency.

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices and CI/CD tooling.

Nice to haves:

Experience with Azure and GCP, and GPU-based compute.

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups.

Excitement to work with AI technologies.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD