Frontend Software Engineer, Generative AI

We are a cutting-edge tech company focused on developing tools that cover the full AI development lifecycle. Our partners include industry titans such as OpenAI, Lyft, Meta, GM, Samsung, Airbnb, and NVIDIA. Backed by a $1B Series F funding, our valuation has surged to over $13.8B.

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI. We are looking for a strong Frontend engineer to join our team. This role requires a strong technical background and hands-on experience with React.

In this role, you will be an integral member of our engineering team to work on our core products. You'll be given the opportunity to own critical parts of the products to meaningfully drive millions of dollars in revenue. The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution to an outcome.

You’re excited about solving customer problems, and you pick the technologies and tactics that balance speed, function, and long-term robustness.

You will:

Own large new areas within our product

Work across the backend and frontend stacks

Interact with product users

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able and willing to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Ideally you'd have:

Mastery of React, TypeScript, and CSS: Our primary tool is built on React. Experience with this framework is essential for the role.

English Communication: Proficient English skills, both written and spoken, are necessary to ensure effective communication with other teams and collaborators.

Experience scaling products at hyper growth startups

Strong understanding of responsive design principles.

Familiarity with UX/UI principles and best practices.

Ability to translate design concepts into functional user interfaces.

Nice to haves:

Proficiencies with one or more DB technologies like PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch or MongoDB.

Previous experience in a startup environment.