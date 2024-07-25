Forward Deployed Engineer, GenAI Operator Group

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Operator Group team

Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. Our goal is to make the production and delivery of high-quality data a seamless and efficient process for operators and customers. Our Operator Group is building customer and operator specific infrastructure to deliver high quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model building organizations in the space.

Responsibilities:

Solve hard problems and deploy solutions for our technical customers

Interact with customers on a day-to-day basis to understand their pain points and design solutions

Build features end-to-end: front-end, back-end, system design, debugging and testing

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.

Requirements:

At least 2 years of relevant experience is preferred

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions

Excellent problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD