Growth Product Manager, Generative AI

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries by improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

We’re looking for a Growth Product Manager to play a crucial role in driving user acquisition and retention for the world’s best experts platform, where we use human knowledge to align advanced AI systems.

This position reports to our Director of Product, Kate Park.

You will:

Grow the workforce (creative writers, physics PhD’s, coders etc) that will train many of the defining AI products of our time

Collaborate with engineering, design, and operations teams to deliver high-impact growth initiatives

Lead the ideation, development, and launch of products that drive growth across our marketplace

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launching products

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market, and finance

Work with exec leaders to determine and execute the product strategy of the business

Ideally you'd have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Experience scaling and growth hacking consumer bases at hyper-growth startups

4+ years of experience in product management or software development and extremely strong track record

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Experience with products leveraging AI is a plus

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,000 USD