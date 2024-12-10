As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Senior Growth Associate/ Growth Marketing Manager to helm initiatives that will significantly drive revenue and expansion within India. This demanding and multi-faceted role requires a unique blend of skills across strategy, operations, and customer engagement, with the aim to catalyze rapid growth in a dynamic and evolving market. A key objective of this role is to build the process to strategically acquire and onboard thousands of highly skilled contributors from India to train and evaluate leading AI models.

You will:

Drive critical growth projects, collaborating with cross-functional teams including Engineering, Operations, and Go-to-Market.

Develop and enhance growth strategies, funnels and pipelines to meet the needs of strategic customers and market demands.

Oversee the growth operations, ensuring seamless execution and alignment with business objectives.

Present regular progress updates to Scale’s executive team, contributing to the strategic direction of the company.

Tackle some of the most pressing growth challenges, setting new standards for Scale AI's market presence in India

Build, own and be accountable for the entire marketing funnel to acquire and onboard contributors to help train Gen AI models

Find and address issues in the marketing funnel to improve conversions from top of the funnel while finding ways to prevent and reduce customer churn in the bottom of the funnel

Build a sustainable strategy to grow our user base and engage them while ensuring high quality output

Develop, monitor and improve live campaigns, analyze websites and funnels and prepare performance analysis reports that identify areas of opportunity and reduce cost of acquisition

Ideally, you’d have:

3-5 years of experience on growth, product, or operations. Ideally have worked on go-to-market strategies at high growth companies or worked in the founder’s office

Prior experience with operations-heavy business models (e.g. on-demand, marketplace, logistics, supply chain)

Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

An entrepreneurial and high-ownership mindset. You are comfortable handling ambiguity and leading workstreams from end-to-end

A positive "can-do" attitude, with a desire to extend existing skills and be a problem solver

An ROI driven marketing strategy

A mind that analyses & seeks out opportunities and experiments with campaigns to continuously optimize conversions and improve the customer experience

A solid understanding of how Direct Response, Digital Strategy, Optimisation, Sales Funnels, UX, UI, page performance, Google AdWords, SEO and Performance Marketing Ads affect and can improve conversion rates

Outstanding time management skills and attention to detail.

This role is critical in expanding operations of Scale AI in India and ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

Location

Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore